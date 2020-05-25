While the entire world was holding its breath following the progress of the coronavirus pandemic, with millions of Israeli citizens in quarantine and law enforcement authorities reducing their activity, the Palestinian Authority seized the opportunity to illegally dump millions of gallons of garbage in Area C, which is under full Israeli control (we wish), Regavim reported Sunday.

In only a few weeks, millions of gallons of garbage from the Arab cities of Ramallah and Al-Bireh were dumped in an abandoned quarry near the Binyamin industrial area.

Thousands of Arab owned trucks took advantage of the temporary lull in law enforcement monitoring poured their contents from the top of a cliff straight into the quarry. Should the Israeli authorities not do something about it, thousands of tons of garbage will be set on fire that will burn days and nights, making the area’s Jewish inhabitants’ lives a living hell and creating a huge environmental damage to the air and soil.

The Regavim movement used advanced technological means, including drone photography, to measure the amount of garbage that was being dumped in the quarry, to assess just how miserable the situation was. The garbage, which had been accumulated in three huge piles, dozens of feet high, was estimated at about 10,000 cubic meters, or 2.2 million gallons.

“There is no doubt that today’s technology allows us to be accurate and understand exactly what we are dealing with in the field,” said Yishai Hamo, Regavim’s coordinator in Judea and Samaria. “If in the past we had to guess, or try to estimate roughly the amount of garbage and filth found in pirate landfills across Judea and Samaria, today we deal with exact figures.”

“Pirate landfills throughout Judea and Samaria are a challenge that reappears every summer, but this particular landfill is something we haven’t encountered yet,” Hamo said. “Enormous quantities of garbage have been piled up there in just a few weeks without anyone bothering to stop and check what’s going on there. Such a large volume of garbage trucks traveling in the same direction is something that couldn’t possibly go under the radar, and in any other reality would have had to turn on red lights for people on the ground.”

Binyamin Council Head Israel Gantz said in a statement: “Garbage disposal pollution is an ecological terror attack. Apparently, the natural treasures in our area are of no interest to the Palestinians, some of whom use and enjoy them, and the State of Israel must take responsibility.”

“I am confident that all environmental and green organizations will join in the fight, and I urge the Defense Minister, the Head of the Civil Administration and the IDF Environment Staff Officer in Judea and Samaria to act aggressively to prevent such incidents.”