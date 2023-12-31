Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash90

The Palestinian Authority has announced the transfer of salaries to the families of the “martyrs, prisoners and wounded” in Gaza starting last Saturday, Makor Rishon reported.

The payments “to the martyrs, wounded and prisoners” are also carried out in the Gaza Strip, where according to another announcement they “will be transferred to the city of Rafah only,” and the distribution is carried out in the office of Saad Al-Din on Alans al-Sultan Street.

According to an announcement of the PA Post Office, the distribution of salaries to security prisoners and the families of the “martyrs and the wounded” is carried out through the main post offices and ATMs affiliated with the PA Post Bank.

According to the announcement, “65% of each salary, with a minimum of 2,000 shekels, will be transferred to the November payment in addition to compensations determined by the Palestinian Finance Ministry.” The salaries were scheduled to be paid out last Saturday, December 30, 2023.

In late October, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich sent Netanyahu a letter with the subject head: “Termination of the transfer of tax money to the Palestinian Authority.” Smotrich explained that since some of the money would go to Hamas in Gaza, and since the PA is yet to condemn the October 7 Massacre, and the PA continues to conduct anti-Israel activities at the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice, the PA once again proved that it is a terror-supporting organization.

On Friday, Axios reported that in a phone conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a week ago, President Joe Biden expressed his apprehensions regarding the delayed Palestinian tax revenues.