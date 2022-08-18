Photo Credit: Pixabay

The leader of Lebanon’s Iranian proxy Hezbollah has an explosive effect on the family of a Palestinian Authority terrorist killed in an Israeli arrest operation last week.

מתברר שמנהיג חיזבאללה, חסן נסראללה, התקשר לבני משפחתו של המבוקש הפלסטיני, איבראהים א-נאבולסי, שחוסל בקרב יריות בשכם בשבוע שעבר כדי לברך אותם על מותו. אלא שלפי אבא שלו, המודיעין הישראלי שיבש את השיחה ואף גרם לחבלה בפלאפון מרחוק. — roi kais • روعي كايس • רועי קייס (@kaisos1987) August 17, 2022

Advertisement



Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah called the family of dead fugitive Ibrahim al-Nabulsi to congratulate them on the death of their son.

Shootout in Shechem Eliminates Wanted Terrorist Ibrahim al-Nabulsi

According to the terrorist’s father, the phone suddenly began to vibrate during the conversation – and then it caught fire.

The elder al-Nabulsi is firmly convinced that Israeli intelligence agents interrupted the conversation and blew up the phone from afar to sabotage the call, according to Roi Kais, Arab Affairs correspondent at Israel’s KAN News public broadcaster.

The terrorist, one of the top fugitives on Israel’s Most Wanted List, was killed a week ago in a shootout with Israeli military forces in Shechem after al-Nabulsi opened fire when forces called from outside his home, ordering him to surrender.