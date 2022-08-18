Photo Credit: Pixabay
(illustrative)

The leader of Lebanon’s Iranian proxy Hezbollah has an explosive effect on the family of a Palestinian Authority terrorist killed in an Israeli arrest operation last week.

Advertisement

Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah called the family of dead fugitive Ibrahim al-Nabulsi to congratulate them on the death of their son.

Shootout in Shechem Eliminates Wanted Terrorist Ibrahim al-Nabulsi

According to the terrorist’s father, the phone suddenly began to vibrate during the conversation – and then it caught fire.

The elder al-Nabulsi is firmly convinced that Israeli intelligence agents interrupted the conversation and blew up the phone from afar to sabotage the call, according to Roi Kais, Arab Affairs correspondent at Israel’s KAN News public broadcaster.

The terrorist, one of the top fugitives on Israel’s Most Wanted List, was killed a week ago in a shootout with Israeli military forces in Shechem after al-Nabulsi opened fire when forces called from outside his home, ordering him to surrender.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleGames Galore: August Gift Guide
Next articleWhen Did Observant Jews Become The Poster Children For The Antivax Movement?
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...