Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party, the largest party of the Palestine Liberation Organization, marked the anniversary of the Munich Massacre on Sunday by lauding the terrorists who participated in the attack that murdered 11 Israelis during the 1972 Munich Olympics.

In a Facebook post uploaded by the official page of Fatah’s Central Region, they wrote: “On this day, the fighters of Fatah’s ‘Black September’ carried out the operation in Munich that embodied the meaning of heroism, courage and sacrifice of the Palestinian fighter for the Palestinian homeland.”

Nadav Segal, a member of the Arab Desk of Im Tirtzu that reported the post, accused Fatah of promoting a two-faced policy.

“Fatah, like the rest of the PLO’s organizations, continues to promote a two-faced policy where on the one hand it claims to shun terrorism, and on the other it lauds murderers, names schools after them, and pays them salaries.”

Segal added: “Im Tirtzu will continue to fight for the truth and against the pro-terror activity promoted on social media by members of the PLO and other radical groups.”

The PLO’s version of the massacre goes (using Facebook Translate):

Today is the memorial of Operation Munich 1972-9-5 On this day, the fighters of Fatah’s ′′Black September′′ movement carried out Operation Munich, which embodied the meaning of courage and boldness of the Palestinian resistance and his self-sacrifice for the homeland and the cause. The process of taking hostages of ′′Israelis′′ took place during the Summer Olympics held in Munich, Germany, between 5 and 6 September 1972, in response to the assassinations and the increasing Israeli bombardment of guerrilla bases in Lebanon and Drawing the world’s attention to the Palestinian issue, the basic requirement was the release of 236 prisoners inside Israeli occupation detention camps, mostly Arabs, and Kuzu Okamoto from the Japanese Red Army. The idea of the process was born after Mohamed David thought of the return of ′′Abu David′′ and “Salah Khalaf Abu Iyad′′ with a strong operation that occupies world public opinion and pushes the Palestinian issue forward, and the idea emerged when the Olympic Committee refused to engage a Palestinian team in the Olympics Twenty in Munich, Fakhri Al-Omarri′′ Abu Muhammad′′ suggested Abu Iyad’s assistant to enter the village of Olympics and detain Israeli athletes. The operation ended with the death of 11 Israeli athletes, 5 out of 8 operators, a German police and helicopter pilot, Germany released the three Palestinians.