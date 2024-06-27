Photo Credit: Arab social media
An IDF Medical Corps vehicle was blown up by explosive charge, June 27, 2024.

Alon Skagio from Hadera, the son of Senior Police officer Irwin Skagio, was killed overnight Thursday in operational activity against terrorists in Jenin.

Advertisement


During the IDF operation, there were exchanges of fire and an unusually high volume of activations of explosive devices, compared to recent months, with the participation of several armed terrorist groups. Several IDF soldiers were wounded overnight Thursday during an operation in Jenin to demolish terrorist infrastructures. One terrorist was killed and several were arrested.

A powerful ventral charge was apparently activated by remote control underneath an armored Panther vehicle belonging to the IDF Medical Corps traveling on the main axis road. Unfortunately, several fighters were wounded as a result.

In addition to the arrest of 3 Fatah terrorists in the city of Jenin, 2 more terrorists were arrested in the town of Dan, northwest of Jenin.

 

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleUS Struggling to Hide Arms Shipments Bottlenecking, Says It Gave Israel $6.5 Billion Since October 7
Next articleVulnerable
David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR