Photo Credit: Arab social media

Alon Skagio from Hadera, the son of Senior Police officer Irwin Skagio, was killed overnight Thursday in operational activity against terrorists in Jenin.

During the IDF operation, there were exchanges of fire and an unusually high volume of activations of explosive devices, compared to recent months, with the participation of several armed terrorist groups. Several IDF soldiers were wounded overnight Thursday during an operation in Jenin to demolish terrorist infrastructures. One terrorist was killed and several were arrested.

A powerful ventral charge was apparently activated by remote control underneath an armored Panther vehicle belonging to the IDF Medical Corps traveling on the main axis road. Unfortunately, several fighters were wounded as a result.

In addition to the arrest of 3 Fatah terrorists in the city of Jenin, 2 more terrorists were arrested in the town of Dan, northwest of Jenin.

