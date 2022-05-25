Photo Credit: Elyashiv Rakowsky/TPS

Israeli worshippers, secured by IDF forces, prayed at Kever Yosef (Joseph’s Tomb) in the city of Shechem (Nablus) on Tuesday night, during which a terrorist attacked the worshippers and was then shot and killed.

The IDF stated that during the coordinated entry of worshipers to Yosef’s tomb, a violent riot broke out with the participation of hundreds of Arabs who threw stones and Molotov cocktails and shot at the forces. The troops responded by firing at a suspect who threw a Molotov cocktail. The terrorist was killed. There were no Israeli casualties.

The Palestinian Authority’s (PA) Ministry of Health identified the terrorist as Ghaith Rafiq Yamin. It further claimed that 88 rioters were injured in the clashes, including 19 from rubber bullets and 67 from tear gas.

The entry into Shechem, which is under PA control, occurs several times a year. The prayers at the Jewish holy site take place only during the night and under heavy security provided by the Israeli forces.

In related news, Israeli forces carried out counter-terrorism operations throughout Judea and Samaria, including in the villages of Hussan, Beit Kahil, and the city of Qalqilya, under PA control.

In Beit Kahil, the forces arrested a terror suspect and seized tens of thousands of shekels intended for terrorist activity. In Qalqilya, the soldiers arrested three wanted individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities.

A total of six terror suspects were arrested in the operations.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Wave Breaker, Israel’s counterterrorism operation following several deadly terror attacks that the country experienced in recent weeks.

The latest attack occurred in Elad, in which two terrorists axed to death three Israeli men, leaving behind 16 orphans.

A week before that, Vyacheslav Golev was shot dead at the entrance to the city of Ariel in Samaria. In the attack before that, a terrorist from Jenin shot and killed three Israelis in the heart of Tel Aviv. Before that, a terrorist from Yabed shot and killed five people in the city of Bnei Brak. In the second attack, two Islamist terrorists shot and killed two Israelis in the city of Hadera. In Be’er Sheva, a terrorist stabbed and murdered four Israelis. Jerusalem has been the scene of several attacks as well.