Dehrar Belhoul Al Falasi, a member of the Federal Council of the United Arab Emirates, told i24 News in an interview that Hamas and the Palestinian Authority are “corrupt” and “murderer[s].”

“The UAE is committed to the cause, to the Palestinian people … Hamas and the [P.A.] Authority—both of them are corrupt, both of them are murderer[s],” he said. “Now the anger … on the UAE from both of them [is] because the UAE stopped paying anything. If we want to pay, we pay the people,” not the leaders.

Falasi went to call Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas “a common traitor,” and that when he visited the UAE, his son came with and tried to do business deals.

“Now you came to help the Palestinians or you came to sell yourself or your companies,” accused Falasi. “So now, the UAE had enough and Saudi Arabia had enough. Every time, they miss a chance by refusing to negotiate and they lose more.”

Falasi added that to stop terrorism, it is necessary to cut off the financing coming from Qatar.

“We know Hamas is a terrorist, but if you cut the money from it, it cannot continue,” he said. “They will start fighting and will kill each other.”