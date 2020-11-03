Photo Credit: Israel MFA

Malawi’s Foreign Minister Eisenhower Mkaka joined Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to announce his nation will open a permanent embassy in Jerusalem by the summer of 2021.

Israel welcomes #Malawi's decision to open an embassy in Israel's capital, Jerusalem. ???? pic.twitter.com/fOWO16nKnO — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) November 3, 2020

Advertisement



“I would like to congratulate the Malawi government on the important decision to be the pioneer, and the first African country to establish its embassy structure in Jerusalem,” Ashkenazi said at a joint news conference held at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem.

Ashkenazi thanked his Malawi counterpart for his part in announcing the historic decision of President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

WONDERFUL NEWS:

Hon @EisenhowerMkaka, Malawi's Foreign Minister, in his visit to #Israel, meets with Hon @Gabi_Ashkenazi, Israeli FM & declares #Malawi's intention to open an Embassy in #Jerusalem by summer of 2021, following Pres. @LAZARUSCHAKWERA's historic decision ? ????? https://t.co/QgrXO4OFvo pic.twitter.com/YmbmQUhJjj — Israel in Kenya (@IsraelinKenya) November 3, 2020

“The city of Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the State of Israel, will be a bridge of peace to the whole world and I call on other countries to follow in Malawi’s footsteps and move their embassies to Jerusalem, the capital of Israel,” Ashkenazi said.

Malawi is one of the few countries on the African continent with which Israel has had continuous ties since 1964. The Jewish State has provided ongoing aid to the country, with an emphasis on agriculture.

Prior to its independence, Malawi was called Nyasaland; it was a nation that granted refuge to the panicked Jews who were fleeing the flames of Europe during and prior to the Holocaust.