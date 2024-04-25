Photo Credit: Kan 11 screenshot

As the IDF is beginning to set up tent cities in the southern Gaza Strip ahead of an invasion of the final segment of the Strip still under Hamas control, the terrorist organization whose psychological warfare has complemented the efforts of the anarchist sect inside the Jewish State to bring down the legitimate government since October 7, 2023, released the perfect hostage tape aimed at pulling heartstrings and revitalizing the calls against the war.

Hamas on Wednesday released a video featuring Hersh Goldberg-Polin who was abducted from the Nova party on October 7. Goldberg-Pollin’s left hand is missing, as was already known from the video of his abduction in which he is seen with an injured hand. Until now, Hersh was among a small group of hostages whose fate had been unknown.

Before you watch the video, it is worthwhile to note that Hersh’s mother, Rachel, was recently picked by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential women in the world, in the category of leaders and leadership. The magazine mentioned her great work around the world for the recovery of her son. Rachel met with many world leaders, including President Biden and the Pope, and spoke before the United Nations in New York and Geneva. If anyone could support Hamas’s desperate attempt to survive, it was Rachel Goldberg-Polin.

The Goldberg-Pollins were picked with a deliberate propaganda craftsmanship worthy of Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s Reich Minister of Propaganda. They are American Jews who made Aliyah and as such are most likely to receive sympathy and presumably support from the White House. Indeed, the White House received the video on Monday, because the White House is the best capable of forcing Israel’s hand over the attack on Rafah.

Here is the video, in which Hersh Goldberg-Polin, like hostages before him, in Vietnam and elsewhere, omits any criticism of his captors, blaming only the Israeli government for his condition. The video is in English because the target audience is made up of English speakers.

This is the response of Hersh’s parents:

This is the response of IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari:

HAMAS’S USEFUL IDIOTS

Immediately following the release of the Hersh Goldberg-Polin tape on Israeli media, demonstrators made their way to the prime minister’s residence, where they started a fire and threw fireworks. According to the police statement, in addition to setting fires and setting off fireworks, protesters overturned trash cans and fences on Gaza Street. Up the road, protesters tried to enter the Great Synagogue after hearing that Minister Itamar Ben Gvir was inside. Clashes broke out between protesters and police officers. One of Goldberg-Polin’s friends was arrested. The police hosed the rioters with stink water, a weapon usually reserved for Haredi protesters.

There were protests in Tel Aviv as well, as about 200 people spontaneously demonstrated in front of the Begin Gate of the defense ministry’s Kirya headquarters. A few hundred yards away, on Begin Road, dozens of protesters lit a bonfire in the middle of the street and chanted “Deal now.”

In the end, the hostages’ families and the Israeli anarchists made some headlines, but so far have not been able to turn Wednesday’s video and its consequent riots into a meaningful effort to stop the attack on Rafah. Hostages’ family members who met with a government official on Wednesday demanded to know how many of their loved ones would die in the event of an attack on Rafah and asked the official, Brigadier General (Ret.) Gal Hirsch, “Are you sacrificing hostages for a win in Rafah?”

Hirsch reassured the families that the efforts to strike a negotiation with Hamas over the release of the hostages would continue even as the IDF rolls into Rafah, but refused to engage in a debate over the calculus of the life and death of the same hostages.