Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

On April 20, IDF, Shin Bet (ISA) and Israel Border Police soldiers completed a days-long counterterrorism operation in the Tulkarem area. The forces eliminated terrorists, apprehended suspects, destroyed explosive production laboratories, and confiscated many weapons during the operation. During their operations, Israeli forces used combat drones to pinpoint the location of the terrorists, who were then eliminated with aerial strikes. Watch.

תיעוד מחיסול חוליית מחבלים באמצעות רחפן בפעילות כוחותינו לפני כחודש בנור א-שמס pic.twitter.com/kkeln93xky — בז news (@1717Bazz) May 21, 2024

Advertisement





Since October 7, 2023, the IDF has increased the use of combat drones to detect the presence of Hamas and other terrorists waiting to ambush Israeli forces in Judea and Samaria as well as in Gaza.

Once detected, IDF soldiers call upon the Israeli Air Force to eliminate the threat. In the above footage, Israeli forces combined the use of a combat drone with the surgical precision of the Israeli Air Force in the terrorist hotbed of Noor Al Shams, just outside the Palestinian Authority city of Tulkarem.

The operation, which took place from April 18-20, was entirely successful.