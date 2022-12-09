Photo Credit: Courtesy

World Leaders, ambassadors, diplomats, entrepreneurs, lawmakers, academics, and clergy from over thirty countries converged on Rome today for the First Annual Abraham Accords Global Leadership Summit, an exclusive invitation-only event focused on new ways to increase peace and tolerance in the spirit of the Abraham Accords.

The event celebrated the seismic change that the Abraham Accords have already brought to the Middle East and North Africa in two short years with an emphasis on the shared values that enabled bitter adversaries to become indispensable allies and friends in such a short time. To this end, delegates from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Israel shared their insights with policy shapers from around the world.