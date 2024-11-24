Photo Credit: Alex Guibord / Flickr

Saturday’s anti-Israel protests in Montreal, which coincided with the NATO summit, have drawn significant attention due to their intensity and the scale of unrest. What began as a peaceful demonstration quickly devolved into violent clashes, reflecting heightened tensions surrounding international politics and Middle Eastern issues.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under fire following the emergence of a video showing him dancing at a Taylor Swift concert in Toronto. The footage, shared widely on social media, has sparked criticism due to its timing, during the violent anti-NATO protests in Montreal.

Trudeau is dancing at the Taylor Swift concert while Montreal burns Words cannot describe how much I despise this manpic.twitter.com/hCq4t0HBYS — The Pleb ? Reporter (@truckdriverpleb) November 23, 2024

Advertisement





Critics argue that Trudeau’s public enjoyment of the concert contrasts sharply with the gravity of the events in Montreal, where riots caused widespread disruption. Many felt that as the country’s leader, his presence should have been directed toward addressing the crisis.

Opposition parties and commentators seized on the incident, questioning Trudeau’s priorities and judgment. Some have suggested the event underscores a pattern of perceived disengagement during critical moments.

Defenders of Trudeau argued that attending a public event doesn’t necessarily mean neglecting his responsibilities.

Trudeau acknowledged the antisemitic riot, saying, “What we saw on the streets of Montreal last night was appalling. Acts of antisemitism, intimidation, and violence must be condemned wherever we see them.” He added, “The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are in communication with local police. There must be consequences, and rioters held accountable.”

?? Anti-NATO and pro-#Palestinian protesters riot in the streets of Canadian #Montreal Masked protesters set fire to cars, smashed shop windows across the city and clashed with police officers who used batons and tear gas grenades. pic.twitter.com/kCyadwIrjn — #РусскаяВесна (@felix333russia) November 23, 2024

While the summit itself focused on broader security and geopolitical issues, the protests reflected growing hate for Israel and its policies and perceived Western complicity.

Demonstrators set vehicles on fire, vandalized property, and burned an effigy of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Reports indicate that projectiles and smoke bombs were used, further destabilizing the area.

Law enforcement responded with riot control measures, including tear gas and rubber bullets, to disperse the crowd. Numerous arrests were made, but details about injuries or damage remain under investigation.

The violence has raised concerns among Montreal residents and businesses, many of which suffered damage. The city’s leadership has called for calm while emphasizing the importance of peaceful protest over destructive actions.

Share this article on WhatsApp: