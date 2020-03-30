Photo Credit: orge Novominsky/Flash90

Disturbing reports are emerging that the Chinese wet markets, where bats and other domestic and wildlife animals are sold for food, have reopened in Wuhan. It is believed that the Covid-19 pandemic began in one of those Chinese markets.

According to DailyMail, bats, dogs, cats, scorpions, rabbits and other exotic animals are once again available in the market, packed in cages stacked one on top of the other, while the animals are slaughtered on the spot in unsanitary conditions.

Local correspondents told Dailymail that locals believe the pandemic is over in their area and its back to business as usual, and now the Chinese virus is someone else’s problem. The only difference between now and before the pandemic in the market, is that security guards are trying to prevent people from taking pictures.

