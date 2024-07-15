Photo Credit: Amio Cajander via Wikimedia

The European Union is preparing to impose additional sanctions against five Israelis in Judea and Samaria, plus three entities, under the EU’s Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime.

The EU claimed Monday in a statement “the listed individuals and entities are responsible for serious and systematic human rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank, including abuse of the right of everyone to enjoy the highest attainable standard of physical and mental integrity, the right to property, the right to private and family life, to freedom of religion or belief and the right to education.”

Advertisement





Bold lettering is original to the EU release itself.

Sanctions were imposed on Moshe Sharvit and his ‘Moshe’s Farm’ in the Jordan Valley, Zvi Bar Yosef and his “unauthorized outpost” known as “Zvi’s Farm’ in Judea and Samaria.

The EU claims Sharvit “engaged in settler violence and threats towards Palestinian residents in shepherding communities close to his outpost in the West Bank,” adding that Sharvit’s “physical and verbal harassment against these communities has escalated since October 2023.

According to the EU, Bar Yosef has “repeatedly attacked and committed acts of violence against Palestinians from the villages of Jibya, Kaubar (Kobar) and Umm Safa, causing severe injuries to some of them.”

In addition, the EU sanctioned Tzav 9 (Order 9), the advocacy organization that works to block humanitarian aid shipments to Gaza from being transported through Israeli territory. The EU called the organization “an Israeli group of violent activists founded in January 2024, regularly blocking humanitarian aid trucks delivering food, water and fuel to Gaza. Tzav 9’s actions include violent protests, attacks against food trucks and the destruction of food.”

For the reader’s reference, the Israeli Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said in a statement on Monday that more than 1.2 BILLION pounds of food have been delivered to Gaza since the start of the October 7th war launched by the enclave’s ruling Hamas terror organization. That translates into 791,521 tons of supplies in 41,897 trucks.



No mention of the endless hijackings by Hamas terrorists and their allied gangs who steal humanitarian supplies and the trucks that deliver them within Gaza, let alone sanctions against Hamas leadership living the life of Riley in Qatar and Turkey.

COGAT writes in a separate post that its personnel are currently focusing on the following four items:

✅Clearing bottlenecks of aid waiting for collection by UN aid agencies at the Kerem Shalom Crossing.

✅Improving medical response in Gaza.

✅Improving sanitation (sewage, waste, water).

✅Facilitating movement for humanitarian organizations.

“We will continue expanding our efforts to facilitate humanitarian aid into and across of Gaza,” COGAT wrote.

Clearly, Tzav 9 is not blocking any significant portion of aid to Gaza.

“Lastly, Baruch Marzel, openly calling for an ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians, Ben-Zion “Bentzi” Gopstein, founder and leader of the extremist organization Lehava, and Isaschar Manne, founder of the unauthorized Manne Farm outpost in the South Hebron Hills, were also sanctioned,” the European Council of the European Union stated.

One has to question how many Europeans – individuals and those in organizational leadership positions – the Council has sanctioned in response to their calls for the extermination of Jews in their countries along with the annihilation of the State of Israel.

Those listed under the sanctions are subject to a freeze of their assets and prohibition of any funds or economic resources provided to them directly or indirectly for their benefit, along with a travel ban to the European Union.

Share this article on WhatsApp: