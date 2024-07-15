Photo Credit: Official White House portraits taken by Shealah Craighead; Adam Schultz

A Florida judge has dismissed the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump, who is now poised to be the GOP presidential candidate in the 2024 elections.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled Monday in favor of a long-shot legal argument by Trump’s attorneys claiming special counsel Jack Smith was illegally appointed to his post.

It is possible the Justice Department will appeal the decision, and it may eventually go all the way to the Supreme Court. US Attorney General Merrick Garland has declined to comment on the ruling.

Following the announcement, the 45th president said in a post on social media that the rest of the criminal and civil cases against him, which he and many supporters contend are the result of political lawfare by his opponents, should likewise be dismissed.

