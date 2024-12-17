Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

The Netanyahu government is hailing a decision by the European Union on Monday to convene its long-neglected Association Council with Israel.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar welcomed the announcement by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaia Kallas, which came at the conclusion of the EU Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

The Association Council, which has not met for several years, is the highest body responsible for managing and steering the cooperation agreement between Israel and the European Union.

“The convening of the Association Council is an important step in EU-Israel relations, as discussed by Foreign Minister Sa’ar and High Representative Kallas during their meeting in Malta on December 4,” said a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry.

“The meeting reflects an intention to open a new chapter of cooperation and constructive dialogue between Israel and the European Union.”

Israel views the convening of the Council, which has been avoided for years, as an important means to advance cooperation in various fields with its largest trade partner and as a significant platform for presenting its positions on Middle East issues.

