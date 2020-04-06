Photo Credit: Boris Lozhkin's facebook page.

Ukrainian entrepreneur, philanthropist and author Boris Lozhkin, who serves as President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine and Vice-President of the World Jewish Congress, donated personal protective gears against the coronavirus to the Prof. O.S.Kolomiychenko Institute of Otolaryngology at the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine.

Lozhkin and his wife, Nadiia Shalomova, handed the protective overalls, next-generation respirators, goggles and disposable gloves to the doctors.

Advertisement



Lozhkin posted on his Facebook page (#JewishANDProud): “Any doctor – a therapist, pediatrician, dentist, ophthalmologist and even more so a otolaryngologist (ENT specialist) – is at an increased risk, even higher than the elderly and the people with chronic diseases. All doctors, regardless of their specialization, are unable to avoid contact with their patients. That is why it is so important to provide doctors with the maximum means of protection, for them to have an opportunity to keep on providing assistance to everyone who needs it.”

Lozhkin stressed that people from all over Ukraine apply to the doctors of the Institute, which employs the best Ukrainian specialists in the field of ear nose and throat, precisely those organs that are compromised by the coronavirus, “And it is important that the doctors themselves are absolutely protected,” he said.