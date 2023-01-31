Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Russian missile hit and damaged a synagogue in the Ukraine on Tuesday, according to the United Jewish Community of Ukraine. This is not the first time the Russians have damaged the Huliaipole synagogue. During Russian shelling in May 2022, the building’s windows were blown out and a wall was broken.

??Оккупационные войска ударили по синагоге в Гуляйполе Это здание постройки 1909 года регулярно страдает от российских обстрелов. pic.twitter.com/6x9FlRXRr3 — Serg (@NHunter007) January 31, 2023

Advertisement





The current Huliaipole Synagogue was built more than 100 years ago, in 1909, and sits on the previous wooden synagogue that was first built in 1872.

MK Ze’ev Elkin’s family hails from Huliaipole, and he condemned the attack on the synagogue that his family used to pray at. He posted on Twitter, “A Russian missile hit an ancient synagogue in Ukraine in the place where my late grandfather was born and grew up and was murdered during the civil war, my great-grandfather, who I am named after. How sad and disgusting. Damage to the holy places and houses of worship, even when it comes to fighting, is an event that should be clearly condemned and demanded not to happen again!”

טיל רוסי פגע בבית כנסת עתיק באוקראינה במקום, ששם נולד וגדל סבי ז״ל ונרצח בזמן מלחמת האזרחים סבא רבא שלי, שאני קרוי על שמו. כמה עצוב ומקומם. פגיעה במקומות הקדושים ובבתי תפילה, גם כשמדובר בלחימה, הוא אירוע שצריך לגנותו בצורה ברורה ולדרוש שלא יתרחש שוב!https://t.co/ZIgIjY3qC9 — Zeev Elkin (@zeev_elkin) January 31, 2023

Rabbi Moshe Azman, chief rabbi of Ukraine, condemned the attack.