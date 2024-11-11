Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

For those questioning the future of US support for Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia, a recent post by Donald Trump Jr. may provide a hint. In an Instagram story on Saturday, the President-elect’s eldest son shared a video that seemed to take a jab at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, implying a possible shift in policy under the new administration. The video, initially shared by former GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, features a somber-looking Zelensky standing alongside former President Trump, and Don Jr.’s repost appeared to suggest a reduction, if not a complete cut of US aid to Ukraine.

The caption reads: “POV: You’re 38 Days from losing your allowance.”

Donald Trump’s son says Zelenskyy will “lose his allowance” when his father takes office Donald Trump Jr. posted this video to his Instagram with dollars falling on the Ukrainian president with the caption, “You’re 38 Days from losing your allowance.”pic.twitter.com/aFWLdPPc1A — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 10, 2024

Throughout the campaign, the President-elect frequently asserted—without detailing any specific plans—that he would swiftly bring an end to the war in Ukraine if he returned to the Oval Office. He also insisted that Russia would never have launched its invasion had he been in charge.

The speculations about Trump’s plans to abandon Ukraine come amid reports that 10,000 North Korean troops have joined Russian forces, signaling a potential intensification of the conflict.

On Sunday we reported that two of Trump’s potential office holders, Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley, have been dropped from the shortlist because both support the Biden administration’s aid to Ukraine against Russia.

The President-elect’s running mate, Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, raised concerns in September when he presented what he described as a peace proposal, which many interpreted as favoring Russian interests. Vance’s outline suggested that Ukraine should relinquish territories seized by Russian forces and declare neutrality—terms that bear a striking resemblance to demands made by President Vladimir Putin.

The United States has maintained steadfast support for Ukraine, contributing approximately $106 billion in aid to Kiyev, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. This funding has encompassed military, budgetary, and humanitarian assistance. As part of a larger $50 billion G7 support package, a $20 billion loan to Ukraine has also been secured, backed by profits generated from frozen Russian assets.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon recently announced an additional $425 million in military aid for Ukraine.

