Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

The Uman Chapter of United Hatzalah has completed preparations for Rosh Hashanah as thousands of pilgrims are expected in the city for the holiday. The pilgrims, who are mostly affiliated with the Breslov movement, are scheduled to arrive starting Tuesday and will stay through Simchat Torah.

The volunteers of the United Hatzalah’s branch in Uman, as well as other parts of Ukraine, will be reinforced by volunteers from Israel, the US, and other countries. The teams have been busy setting up first aid stations, signposts, and a medical clinic in partnership with the local Breslov community.

Vice President of the Volunteer Department for United Hatzalah Lazar Hyman said, “Each year our volunteers see an astronomical rise in emergency calls during Rosh Hashanah due to the influx of tens of thousands of visitors. Our teams finished their preparations to provide a faster and more comprehensive response than ever before. We have additional ambulances this year as well as ATVs and additional medical equipment. The local volunteers and those coming for the holiday will be outfitted with the most advanced equipment and technology to protect the health and lives of thousands of Jews, in cooperation with Ukrainian authorities.”

Mattias Shapira, who heads the United Hatzalah chapter in Uman, added, “As we have done in previous years, our volunteers have hung signs at the gravesite of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov and the surrounding area dividing the town into sections. People in need of medical assistance will provide the details on the nearest sign to the dispatcher who will immediately notify the volunteers on duty. When dealing with tens of thousands of people in a small area, most of the medical response is on foot, and this method has proven effective in locating those in need of medical attention.”

Anyone in need of assistance while visiting Uman should call the UH dispatch at 063-800-1221.