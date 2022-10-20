Photo Credit: Israeli Aerospace Industries.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) opened a new subsidiary, located in New Delhi India, called Aerospace Services India (ASI), which will provide product life cycle support services for the air-defense systems in India. IAI described its investment in ASI as a strong demonstration of its support for the Indian government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’- MAKE IN INDIA vision.

IAI also said that this also shows its commitment to the strong partnership between IAI and India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in developing and supporting advanced systems for the Indian armed forces.

Boaz Levy, IAI’s President and CEO: “Aerospace Services India is leveraging top technology, innovation, and talent to deliver customer satisfaction so that they can focus on their mission. IAI has a well-established operation in India, working with various partners and customers in the Indian market. Through the years, IAI has pursued a flexible and adaptive business policy to comply and respond to PM Modi’s ‘Self-Reliance’ vision.”