Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev warned on Wednesday that Russia is entitled to destroy Western seabed communications cables, seeing as the West had been involved in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

“Now that the Western countries’ complicity in the sabotage of the Nord Streams has been proven, there should be no constraints on us, even moral ones, to prevent us from destroying our enemies’ seabed communications cables,” Vladimir Putin’s most useful henchmen posted on Telegram.

Medvedev served as the president of Russia between 2008 and 2012 and as the prime minister of Russia between 2012 and 2020, while Putin alternated as PM and president.

On September 26, 2022, a series of clandestine bombings and subsequent underwater gas leaks occurred on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipelines that transported natural gas from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea. The pipelines are owned by the Russian state’s gas company, Gazprom. The identity of the perpetrators is still the subject of debate. Russia accused the UK and later the US of responsibility for what had turned out to be sabotage. The Kremlin later added Ukraine to its list of likely culprits.

On September 29, 2022, the former head of Germany’s federal intelligence agency Gerhard Schindler told the newspaper WELT it had to be Russia. “An unnoticed, conspiratorial damage to pipelines at a depth of 80 meters in the Baltic Sea requires sophisticated technical and organizational capabilities that clearly point to a state actor,” Schindler argued, adding, “Only Russia can really be considered for this, especially since it stands to gain the most from this act of sabotage. The halt in gas supplies can now be justified simply by pointing to the defective pipelines, without having to advance alleged turbine problems or other unconvincing arguments for breaking supply contracts.”

The Mail Online responded on Wednesday with the alarming headline: “Russian threat to cut Britain off from the Internet.”

On May 18, Medvedev tweeted that the Baltic States––Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania––belong to Russia, and joked that “our provinces” had “soiled themselves” when Russia invaded Ukraine, expecting to be next.

So, basically, do not fear, Medvedev is Putin’s sock puppet which the Czar waves around now and then to send ripples of fear around to amuse himself.