Photo Credit: Andrew Shiva / Wikipedia

Russia is renewing its plans to assassinate Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, if by chance the plans had been shelved, according to a report by the Abu Ali Express news blog.

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the #Russian Security Council: "After the #terrorist_attack (last night's drone strike on the Kremlin – #Abu_Ali) we have no choice but to take down (Ukrainian President – Abu Ali) #Zelenskyy and his gang." pic.twitter.com/o0yEFzXULP — AbuAliEnglish (@AbuAliEnglishB1) May 3, 2023

Advertisement





A drone attack on the Kremlin late Tuesday was aimed at assassinating President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin maintains.

Both drones, which were shot down by Russian defense forces, appeared in video on social media to have crashed into the Kremlin or nearby.

Russia warned it will retaliate at a time and place of its choosing in response to the attack, which Putin’s office described as a “planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the president.”

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian National Security Council, warned that “after the terrorist attack, we have no choice but to take down Zelensky and his gang.”

Ukraine’s president, meanwhile, denied that his country attempted to attack the Kremlin – or his Russian counterpart.

“We don’t attack Putin or Moscow,” Zelensky told reporters Wednesday while on a visit to Finland. “We are defending our villages and cities.”