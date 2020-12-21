Photo Credit: Yossi Zeliger / Flash 90

Israel is not the only nation that has once more decided it is safer to circle the wagons until there is more information about the latest incarnation of coronavirus: this one appearing as a 501.V2 variant of COVID-19.

Britain’s Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, has warned the new variant may be up to 70 percent more transmissible; he also said over the weekend that it is “getting out of control.”

After having alerted the global community about the impending danger that awaited with the rapidly spreading mutant virus, this weekend the United Kingdom a growing list of nations imposed a travel ban on flights to and from the UK, concerned the mutant virus might spread further.

It had indeed already spread to Wales and Scotland, although it had not reached Ireland. Yet.

Travel ban notwithstanding, however, the variant — referred to by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “possibly Coronavirus 2” has already reached South Africa, Italy, Denmark, Iceland, Netherlands, and even Australia, where domestic flights are now being canceled, according to DW.

But it turns out this “newly mutating form of COVID-19” has been around for several months already, even though the public is only hearing about it now.

Dr. John Campbell, an independent health analyst based in the UK, told DW the variant was first identified in “late September” in the county of Kent in England.

“Because it’s been around since September, there’s also potential, that it already is in European countries,” Campbell said. “It does appear to be more infectious in terms of correlation, because the areas where the infection has been increasing most dramatically is also the areas where the highest incidence of this mutation has been picked up.”

In response to the news, Saudi Arabia had closed its borders and suspended all international flights late Sunday.

The State of Israel made the same decision Monday. A number of other countries imposed a travel ban on the UK, but this is a similar pattern to the way the planetary travel suspension began the last time around as well.

Member states of the European Union are meeting in Brussels to coordinate a response to the crisis, the BBC reported. Officials have suggested that all arrivals from the UK be required to undergo a COVID-19 test.

Eurotunnel services to France were suspended, and at present Eurostar trains to Belgium have also been shut down.

Current nations imposing a ban of UK arrivals include Belgium, France, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Romania, Russia and Switzerland, in addition to Germany, Austria and Bulgaria.

Ireland: Flights arriving specifically from England, Wales and Scotland are banned for 48 hours at least from midnight “in the interests of public health, people in Britain, regardless of nationality, should not travel to Ireland, by air or sea.” Germany: UK planes not allowed to land, cargo is an exception. Belgium: Flights and train arrivals from the UK suspended for 24 hours from Sunday midnight as a “precautionary measure.” Austria: UK flight ban. Italy: All flights from UK banned until January 6. First case of 501.V2 variant identified Sunday in Rome. Patient in isolation. Bulgaria: UK flights banned until January 31. Turkey: All UK flights banned. Switzerland: All UK flights banned.