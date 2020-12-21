Photo Credit: Screenshot, courtesy, Israel Police
Terrorist takes aim at police near entrance to Temple Mount, close to Lions' Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem, Dec. 21, 2020

A 17-year-old Arab terrorist who opened fire at a Jerusalem police officer Monday near the entrance to the Temple Mount, close to the Lions’ Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem, died of his wounds by the end of the day. His accomplice fled but was captured, and his vehicle impounded.

The attacker, a Palestinian Authority resident of Qabatiya in the Jenin area in Samaria, was armed with a Carlo Gustav homemade submachine gun.

“The terrorist opened fire at the police station,” police said in a statement. “Israel Police and Border Guard Police officers chased the attacker and shot him. A police officer fell during the chase and was injured. No one else was hurt.”

Predictably, Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization welcomed the attack.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
