The European Union, United Kingdom, France, and others expressed their strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself after Gaza’s Iranian-backed ruling Hamas terrorist organization launched an all-out war Saturday against the Jewish State.

The European Union was among the first to condemn the attack by Hamas in a tweeted statement posted Saturday morning in French and English by European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“I unequivocally condemn the attack carried out by Hamas terrorists against Israel,” von der Leyen wrote. “It is terrorism in its most despicable form.

“Israel has the right to defend itself against such heinous attacks.”

France

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attacks by Hamas Saturday afternoon in tweeted statements in Hebrew, English and French.

“I strongly condemn the current terrorist attacks against Israel,” Macron wrote in an initial statement. “I express my full solidarity with the victims, their families and loved ones.”

“I have spoken to President [Isaac] Herzog and Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu,” Macron wrote in a follow-up statement. “I condemn the attacks carried out from Gaza on Israel, its soldiers and its people.

“France stands in solidarity with Israel and the Israelis, committed to their security and their right to defend themselves.”

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak likewise expressed strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself, as did UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

“I am shocked by this morning’s attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli citizens,” Sunak wrote in a tweeted statement Saturday at noon.

“Israel has an absolute right to defend itself.

“We’re in contact with Israeli authorities, and British nationals in Israel should follow travel advice,” he wrote.

In a separate statement, Cleverly added, “The UK unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians.

“The UK will always support Israel’s right to defend itself.”

Germany

Germany’s Prime Minister Olaf Scholz also expressed support for Israel’s right to defend itself in a brief statement tweeted in English and German.

“Terrifying news reach (sic) us today from Israel. We are deeply shocked by the rocket fire from Gaza and the escalating violence,” Scholz wrote.

“Germany condemns these attacks by Hamas and stands by Israel.”

United Nations

President Isaac Herzog held a series of calls on Saturday evening with leaders from countries around the world who emphasized their support for the State of Israel and its right to defend itself, and voiced their condemnation of the brutal attack by the terrorist organization Hamas.

Among the leaders with whom Herzog spoke was United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Other leaders with whom the President spoke: US Secretary of State Blinken, President Macron of France, President Steinmeier of Germany, President Duda of Poland, President Fernández of Argentina, President Vučić of Serbia, President of the European Commission von der Leyen, Chancellor Nehammer of Austria, Secretary General of NATO Stoltenberg, and President of the European Parliament Metsola.