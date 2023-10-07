Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg/Flash90
Residents of a building in north Tel Aviv that was hit by a missile fired from Gaza are being evacuated, October 7, 2023.

On Saturday night, Hamas rockets fell in Tel Aviv, Rishon Le’Zion, and Givatayim.

On Shabbat Simchat Torah morning at 6:29 massive rocket fire started from the Gaza Strip into Israel and alarms were heard in many areas of the country. The first reports from the Home Front Command told of rockets being fired into the Gaza envelope, Palmachim, Rishon LeZion, and Bat Yam, and from there the rocket fire spread to many other targets throughout Israel.

At 6:33 AM there were sirens in Ramat Gan, Givatayim, Tel Aviv, Holon, Herzliya, Ramat Hasharon, Azur, Bnei Brak, Kfar Saba, and Ra’anana.

At 8:15 AM rockets started falling on Jerusalem as well. The dense barrage of rockets continued with some interruption well into noon time. Meanwhile, an estimated 200 Hamas terrorists broke through the border fence and stormed into Israeli communities in the Gaza envelope, where battles continue as of 8 PM.

In several communities, terrorists are hiding with hostages inside private homes and security forces are negotiating their release.

David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.

