On Saturday night, Hamas rockets fell in Tel Aviv, Rishon Le’Zion, and Givatayim.

מטח כבד לאזור המרכז – נפילות בתל אביב בת ים וראשון לציוןhttps://t.co/q5bgoOnetk pic.twitter.com/0ZCK76ynsg — ??? MivzakLive News – חדשות מבזק לייב (@mivzaklive) October 7, 2023

On Shabbat Simchat Torah morning at 6:29 massive rocket fire started from the Gaza Strip into Israel and alarms were heard in many areas of the country. The first reports from the Home Front Command told of rockets being fired into the Gaza envelope, Palmachim, Rishon LeZion, and Bat Yam, and from there the rocket fire spread to many other targets throughout Israel.

**מחבלים נכנסו על אופנועים לעוטף** תיעוד מהבוקר, חטיפת אזרחים ע״י מחבלי חמאס..מהעוטף.. pic.twitter.com/FQSmUf5Lrf — מה חדש.❓ (@Gloz111) October 7, 2023

At 6:33 AM there were sirens in Ramat Gan, Givatayim, Tel Aviv, Holon, Herzliya, Ramat Hasharon, Azur, Bnei Brak, Kfar Saba, and Ra’anana.

כוחות צה”ל פועלים נגד מחבלי חמאס בשדרות pic.twitter.com/MLWkDs83yN — יוני בן מנחם yoni ben menachem (@yonibmen) October 7, 2023

At 8:15 AM rockets started falling on Jerusalem as well. The dense barrage of rockets continued with some interruption well into noon time. Meanwhile, an estimated 200 Hamas terrorists broke through the border fence and stormed into Israeli communities in the Gaza envelope, where battles continue as of 8 PM.

הנתון של מד”א, 22 נרצחים ישראלים מהבוקר, חלקי ביותר כי לפחות ב-4 ישובים בנגב המערבי חמאס עדיין שולט ומימדי הטבח שביצע בהם יתבררו בהמשך.

בינתיים מהדקות האחרונות עוד חדירה המונית לישראל מבית להייה לשער הנגב: pic.twitter.com/widTNcwRiX — יואב זיתון (@yoavzitun) October 7, 2023

In several communities, terrorists are hiding with hostages inside private homes and security forces are negotiating their release.

חמאס ברחובות עם טילי RPG ימח שמח ??????????? pic.twitter.com/JOokpOm8uy — israel lives matter ???? (@Skay53867153) October 7, 2023