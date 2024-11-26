Photo Credit: Daniel Lobo via Flickr
Stamford Hill Orthodox Jewish school girls

A young Jewish teenage girl was badly injured Monday in a vicious antisemitic attack that took place in London’s Stamford Hill neighborhood, an area with a large Orthodox Jewish population.

London’s Metropolitan Police were called to the Woodberry Down Estate in Hackney at around 7:45 pm following reports of an assault.

A group of young Jewish girls were on their way to a rehearsal in east London when they were “pelted with glass bottles” by a man on a balcony at Woodberry Down Estate, according to the London Shomrim Jewish civil patrol.

A 14-year-old girl was rushed to Royal London Hospital by Hatzolah Ambulance volunteer medics with head and facial wounds following the attack.

“This attack on innocent young Jewish girls has shocked the community,” London Shomrim said in a statement.

“Shomrim are supporting the victims and their families whilst MPS Hackney investigate this abhorrent hate crime.”

Metropolitan Police say that officers who were called to the scene “were unable to locate the suspect,” adding that an investigation “is ongoing” and is being treated as a “potential antisemitic hate crime.”

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

