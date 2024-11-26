Photo Credit: Daniel Lobo via Flickr

A young Jewish teenage girl was badly injured Monday in a vicious antisemitic attack that took place in London’s Stamford Hill neighborhood, an area with a large Orthodox Jewish population.

London’s Metropolitan Police were called to the Woodberry Down Estate in Hackney at around 7:45 pm following reports of an assault.

A group of young Jewish girls were on their way to a rehearsal in east London when they were “pelted with glass bottles” by a man on a balcony at Woodberry Down Estate, according to the London Shomrim Jewish civil patrol.

A 14-year-old girl was rushed to Royal London Hospital by Hatzolah Ambulance volunteer medics with head and facial wounds following the attack.

? #HateCrime #Antisemitism ? 14-year-old girl rushed to Hospital with head & facial injuries following an attack in #StamfordHill. ? Young Jewish girls on their way to a rehearsal were pelted with glass bottles by a male on a balcony at Woodberry Down Estate N4. ? This… pic.twitter.com/MzHPHusgyX — Shomrim (London North & East) (@Shomrim) November 26, 2024

“This attack on innocent young Jewish girls has shocked the community,” London Shomrim said in a statement.

“Shomrim are supporting the victims and their families whilst MPS Hackney investigate this abhorrent hate crime.”

Metropolitan Police say that officers who were called to the scene “were unable to locate the suspect,” adding that an investigation “is ongoing” and is being treated as a “potential antisemitic hate crime.”

