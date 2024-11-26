Photo Credit: IDF

The Israeli military issued an evacuation order for 20 buildings in Beirut’s Dahieh neighborhood, a Hezbollah stronghold.

“To all residents in the southern suburb area, specifically in the buildings specified in the attached maps and the buildings adjacent to them in Ghobeiry, you are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests, against which the IDF will act forcefully in the near future,” the IDF wrote in the notice.

#عاجل 5/6 إلى جميع السكان المتواجدين في منطقة الضاحية الجنوبية وتحديدًا في المباني المحددة في الخرائط المرفقة والمباني المجاورة لها في الغبيري ⭕️أنتم تتواجدون بالقرب من منشآت ومصالح تابعة لحزب الله حيث سيعمل ضدها جيش الدفاع بقوة على المدى الزمني القريب ⭕️من أجل سلامتكم وسلامة… pic.twitter.com/cvZp95Qw5m — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 26, 2024

“For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate these buildings and those adjacent to them immediately and stay away from them for a distance of no less than 500 meters.”

The notice represents the most extensive evacuation order issued in the Lebanese capital since the start of the war. Heavy airstrikes began in Beirut shortly thereafter.

Lebanese media reported the IDF also carried out an airstrike in the heart of Beirut, with no prior warning. Such an attack is usually a targeted assassination attempt.

Earlier in the day, the IDF’s 91st Division reached the Litani River in the eastern sector of southern Lebanon, as well as Wadi Saluki, where the troops located dozens of Hezbollah terrorist sites and weapons.

#صور قوات جيش الدفاع وصلت إلى منطقة نهر الليطاني قال سنخوض النهر معك قال pic.twitter.com/SE9jBvxfQ9 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 26, 2024

The IAF also struck Hezbollah terror targets in the area of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon. Among the targets struck were weapons storage facilities, anti-tank missile storage facilities, and weapons storage facilities belonging to Hezbollah’s Aerial Defense unit.

The additional storage facilities that were struck belonged to the ‘Nasser’ unit which is responsible for numerous terror attacks against communities in northern Israel and IDF troops.

Since the morning hours, the IAF struck approximately 30 Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon, including the launcher used to fire projectiles at the Western Galilee area on Monday, weapons storage facilities, terrorist infrastructure sites, command centers, and additional launchers.

