Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed Britain’s decision to impose an arms embargo on Israel during its fight for survival against genocidal Iranian proxies on its borders, in an interview published Wednesday by the Daily Mail news outlet.

Netanyahu accused the UK’s new Labour government of undermining the only democracy in the Middle East with its arms embargo, which he said “sends a horrible message” to the Hamas terrorist organization that launched the October 7th war against Israel.

He also slammed the support of Britain’s new administration, led by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, for looming arrest warrants likely to be issued by the International Court of Justice against Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

“After the October 7th massacre, the previous British government was clear in its support,” Netanyahu pointed out. “Unfortunately, the current government is sending mixed messages.

“They say that Israel has the right to defend itself, but they undermine our ability to exercise that right both by reversing Britain’s position on the absurd allegations made by the ICC prosecutor against Israel and by blocking weapons sales to Israel as we fight against the genocidal terrorist organization that carried out the October 7th massacre,” Netanyahu told the news outlet.

“Israel is waging a just war with just means, taking unprecedented measures to keep civilians out of harm’s way and comporting fully with international law,” he said.

“Most recently, the new UK government suspended 30 arms licenses to Israel, days after Hamas executed six Israeli hostages, sending a horrible message to Hamas.

“These misguided decisions will not change Israel’s determination to defeat Hamas, a genocidal terrorist organization that savagely murdered 1,200 people on October 7, including 14 British citizens, and took 255 people, including five British hostages.

“Just as Britain’s heroic stand against the Nazis is seen today as having been vital in defeating barbarism, so too will history judge Israel’s stand against Hamas and Iran’s axis of terror. Israel will win this war and secure our common future,” Netanyahu added.

The interview took place “days before” thousands of Hezbollah-issued pagers simultaneously exploded in Lebanon and Syria on Tuesday, killing 12 and wounding around 3,000 others, and a second similar simultaneous explosion on Wednesday that affected the terror group’s emergency communications radio walkie talkies and other electronic devices, killing at least nine and wounded around 450 others.

Israel has not commented on the attacks, but US officials have told American news outlets that the explosions were orchestrated by Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

