Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly on Monday at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, in the British official said was his second visit to the Jewish State.

Advertisement





The prime minister underscored the importance of preventing the nuclearization of Iran and emphasized the necessity of thwarting Iran’s continued activity to undermine regional and global stability.

The two men also discussed increasing bilateral cooperation in the security, technology and economic fields, and especially in artificial intelligence.

“We have excellent relations, and I’m sure this visit will make them even stronger,” Netanyahu said in welcoming the Foreign Secretary.

“We’re two of the like-minded, smart countries. The world belongs to those who innovate. We’re innovation nations. We’re democracies, strong and vibrant and cooperative. And that’s great. I welcome you here,” he added.

“There are some fantastic opportunities for us to work together,” Cleverly agreed in his own remarks. “I’ve been looking at a range of technologies. It’s great to be here.”

Also attending the meeting were Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, the Director of the National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi, the Head of the National Public Diplomacy Directorate, the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary and the two nations’ ambassadors.