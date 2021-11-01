Photo Credit: Google Maps

London police on Saturday arrested a 16-year-old boy for spray painting swastikas on the side of a wall close to the Belsize Square Synagogue in Camden, The Evening Standard reported. The arrest was made after police had been alerted at 7:30 PM on Saturday by an individual who saw the graffiti.

At 8 PM, thirty minutes after being called, the police found the boy nearby and arrested him on suspicion of “religiously aggravated criminal damage.”

Advertisement



Other nearby walls were also painted with swastikas, but it isn’t clear if the boy is responsible for them, too. If he is, the authorities may be obliged to remove the “religiously-aggravated” part from the criminal damage charge.

The Camden Faith Leaders Forum told the Standard that they were made aware of swastikas graffitied around Belsize Park on Saturday night, and “immediately started working with the local Jewish community and Camden Cabinet Members who saw to a quick response which led to an arrest and rapid clean up operation. We pay tribute to all involved. As faith communities, we stand together against all bigotry in our Borough.”

The Board of Deputies of British Jews tweeted Saturday night: “Tonight we’ve worked with local Jewish communities, to coordinate actions by police & Camden in response to this anti-Semitic graffiti. We welcome swift action by all concerned, including an arrest & start of clean up.”

Tonight we’ve worked with local Jewish communities, @CST_UK @JewishLondon & @CamdenCouncil to coordinate actions by police & Camden in response to this antisemitic graffiti. We welcome swift action by all concerned, including an arrest & start of clean up. https://t.co/xwT5LZPJt5 — Board of Deputies of British Jews (@BoardofDeputies) October 30, 2021

London Police issued a report saying the young suspect had been “taken into custody and later released under investigation.”

The police are asking “anyone who witnessed the offenses taking place or who has other information and has not yet spoken to police should call 101, giving the reference 6604/30OCT. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

The Belsize Square Synagogue website explains: “Unique, fascinating, inspiring, Belsize Square is an independent synagogue – neither orthodox, reform nor liberal – occupying its own place in British Jewry. Traditional yet modern, our story is still unfolding after more than 80 remarkable years.”

Also, “Belsize Square Synagogue has much to offer Jews of all ages and backgrounds. Our Services are unique in Anglo-Jewry and from Cheder to the over-60s lunch clubs, there is a place for you.”