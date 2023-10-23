Photo Credit: Pixabay

Israeli officials confirmed Monday that 222 families have been informed by the IDF that at least one or more of their loved ones is being held captive by Hamas in Gaza.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said will bring the relatives of the hostages with him on Tuesday when he speaks about the Hamas atrocities of Oct. 7, and Israel’s response, at the United Nations Security Council monthly meeting on the Middle East.

Cohen is also expected to meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and other foreign ministers, although the arrangements are not yet finalized, the ministry said.

Families of the captives have expressed anger at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s approval of humanitarian deliveries of water, food, and medicine to Gaza through Egypt without receiving any concessions in return, albeit after heavy pressure from the White House.

Israel’s Health Ministry said Monday that 295 Israelis are still hospitalized following the barbaric Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians along the Gaza border, and the incessant rocket fire aimed at Israel from the enclave since the massacre.

According to ministry figures, 46 of the wounded are still listed in critical condition; 166 have moderate wounds and 83 have minor injuries.