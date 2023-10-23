Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told journalists at a briefing on Monday that Israeli air strikes hit 310 Hamas positions inside Gaza in the past 24 hours.

Targets included tunnels where Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists were hiding, military compounds and observation posts.

Hagari added that the army has also collected the bodies of more than 1,000 terrorists killed in Israel.

“The task of locating, collecting and identifying in this matter also continues. And it is assumed that this is not yet the final number,” he said.

Regarding the situation along the Lebanese border, Hagari said that in the past day, the IDF eliminated seven terrorist squads that tried to fire missiles and rockets, while another was eliminated after firing.

“Since the beginning of the war, we have foiled over 20 terrorist squads on the northern border,” he said.

Hagari also said that the IDF has notified families of 222 kidnapped people and 308 slain soldiers.