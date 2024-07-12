Photo Credit: USAID

On June 5, Samantha Power, the administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, announced that the United States would donate $90 million in aid to “Palestinians”. Just over a month later, Power, who is visiting Israel, revealed that Washington plans to provide another $100 million in “Palestinian” aid.

Power is meeting with Israeli officials “to discuss continued efforts to increase the flow of assistance across Gaza, including needed improvements to communication and coordination systems to protect humanitarian workers,” USAID stated.

Israel has said that aid arrives in Gaza and then sits idly without nonprofits retrieving and distributing it. It’s estimated that 80% of aid sent into Gaza is seized by Hamas.

The USAID administrator and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations stated that the new $100 million will provide “urgently needed food assistance in Gaza and the West Bank,” where “nearly the entire population in Gaza is facing emergency levels of food insecurity and is in need of assistance, especially the most vulnerable, including children and pregnant and nursing women.” (The Biden administration refers to Judea and Samaria as “the West Bank.”)

JNS has reported that the United Nations, USAID’s partner in aid delivery, admitted that its claims of famine in Gaza are not data-based.

