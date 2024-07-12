Photo Credit: Erik Marmor/Flash90

Aviad Sarid, a resident of Revava in Samaria, discovered on Thursday that the US government had imposed sanctions on him because of his membership in the Tzav 9 (order 9), a group that has been blocking “humanitarian” aid trucks from getting into Gaza, which supplies the enemies of Israel. It’s estimated that Hamas takes some 80% of the aid coming in for their war efforts against Israel.

As popular as Tzav 9 is among the citizens of Israel, the thing is – Aviad Sarid never was nor is he now a member of Tzav 9. There’s another guy named Aviad Sarid who continues to enjoy his freedom to go in and out of JFK and trade on the NYSE while blocking those trucks servicing the enemy.

גיבורי ישראל – צו 9

חסמו משאיות סיוע ״לבלתי מעורבים״ בעזה ממחסום תרקומיא

כל הכבוד להם אני רואה את זה ודומע מהתרגשות מהיכולות שלהם פשוט הם צריכים להשיא היום משואה!

ביידן רוצה למחוק אותנו העם ידבר וירקע ברגליים ובידיים! גיבורי ישראל אני מצטרפת לצו 9 ברגע זה

פשוט גיבורים pic.twitter.com/Tr743VnTtO — הפנתרים השחורים (@ZgwryBy) May 13, 2024

The deputy head of the Samaria Regional Council, Davidi Ben Zion, said in response: “This is a resident of Samaria, a serving IDF reservist, who is not active in the Tzav 9 organization. His only ‘sin’ is that he bears the same name as a Tzav 9 operative. This is crazy. Never mind the fact that Biden’s sanctions are a threat to every citizen and reservist in Israel, now an ordinary citizen is paying a price because of American clumsiness.”

It’s not so much clumsiness as another example of how the Biden administration is getting its information on events in Judea and Samaria from anti-Israel NGOs who aren’t in the business of verifying their information before going about ruining a man’s financial well-being.

Ben Zion added: “If Netanyahu accepts the American sanctions silently, we can declare the end of the Zionist project of establishing a sovereign state for the Jewish people, and turn Israel into an American extension in the Middle East. We’ll replace the shekel with the dollar, and the flag can be folded (and put away).”

On Thursday, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on the Lahava organization and one of the founders of Tzav 9, Reut Ben Haim. Also sanctioned were the settlers Issachar Man and Aviad Shlomo Sarid. The wrong Sarid.

Reut Ben Haim, mother of 8, now without a bank account:

לא להאמין:

המעצמה הגדולה בעולם הטילה סנקציות על רעות בן חיים הגיבורה מתנועת צו 9 אמא ל-8 ילדים, שנלחמה כמו לביאה כדי למנוע סיוע למחבלי החמאס.

אין מצב שאנחנו מסכימים שדבר כזה יקרה, במיוחד מ”ידידתנו הגדולה”@bezalelsm

מנעת סנקציות כאלה בעבר- זה הזמן להילחם שוב. pic.twitter.com/kgZCmLMaWT — ינאי קאפח ?? (@yanay_kapach) July 11, 2024

A few hours later, Ben Haim reported that her credit card and PayBox account had been blocked. Her MAX card told her: “Dear customer, your card has been blocked for risk management reasons.” That’s MAX’s risk management vis a vi the US Treasury Dept., of course. And PayBox informed her that her account had been blocked “to preserve your account.”

The Tzav 9 movement responded to the sanctions on its Chairwoman: “The movement acted within the law, as part of a democratic protest of the entire nation, over the fact that the aid goes directly to Hamas. The imposed sanctions are an anti-democratic intervention in a huge movement of Israeli citizens, among them families of hostages and bereaved families who oppose providing supplies to the Nokhba terrorists who massacred, murdered, and raped us on October 7. These sanctions are against each and every citizen of Israel who wants the hostages to come home already. The Israeli government must protect all of its democratic citizens, both in legal protection and in security protection. The Biden administration decided to reward Yahya Sinwar, and we must all stand up to this madness.”

Ben Zion also said: “You can say, who are these right-wingers and how does it concern us, but it’s only a matter of time before it reaches you. Today it’s Tzav 9 and some outposts, tomorrow it’s a producer who shot a film in Samaria, a lecturer at Ariel University, or even a reservist who served in Gaza. We must stop it now.”

And vote for Trump.

