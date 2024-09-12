Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The Israeli Agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip) slammed Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini for his latest attack on Israel.

On Wednesday, Lazzarini issued a statement charging that UNRWA was “forced to close all its schools turning them into shelters for displaced families” because of the war in Gaza.

In response, COGAT issued a statement pointing out how “the schools have been Hamas weapons storage facilities, tunnel access points, and bases of operation for over a decade.”

“Maybe if you hadn’t turned a blind eye to Hamas’s use of UNRWA schools,” COGAT said, “ the current situation would be entirely different.”

Lazzarini’s statement went on to list all the ways that the Gaza schoolchildren are suffering due to the closed schools, without making any mention of how many were used as bases of operations by Hamas terrorists.

