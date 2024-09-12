Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

On Wednesday morning, IDF First Sergeant Geri Gideon Hanghal, 24, from Nof HaGalil, a fighter in the Nachshon Battalion of the Kafir Brigade, was killed in a ramming attack at the Givat Assaf intersection on Route 60, near Beit El in Binyamin. The terrorist, Ill Issa Abd Aljabar Dif Allah, 58, a resident of the village of Rafat near Ramallah, was neutralized but not killed.

MK Zvi Sukkot (Religious Zionism) was on a visit to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem when he heard that the terrorist who carried out the attack in Givat Assaf was being treated there.

Sukkot entered the terrorist’s room and snapped him: “We will see to it that the State of Israel kills you. We will pass a law that will kill you.”

As can be seen in the video, a soldier in uniform pushed the MK out of the room, saying what Sukkot was doing was illegal.

That’s not accurate. An MK is permitted by law to go anywhere as part of his parliamentary work, in this case, discussing future legislation with the man who would, God willing, be the target of said legislation.

