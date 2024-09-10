Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israeli soldiers on Monday stopped and detained a convoy of United Nations vehicles in northern Gaza after receiving intelligence information that a number of Palestinian Authority terror suspects were present in the convoy.

IDF forces delayed the convoy in order to question the suspects.

Advertisement





The convoy was not involved in transporting polio vaccines, but rather one whose purpose was to exchange UN personnel, the IDF said.

Further details of the investigation have yet to be released, and the Israel Defense Forces says the incident is “not yet concluded.”

Multiple links have been found between the United Nations and Gaza’s Hamas terrorist organization.

An Israeli government website that provides updates on the linkage between the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and Hamas says that in addition to the nine employees of the agency proven to have been involved in the October 7th massacre in southern Israel, other workers were also involved.

“The probe by the UN’s Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) proves that Israel’s assertions about the involvement of UNRWA employees in the October 7 massacre are credible and true,” the site asserts.

“In addition to the nine employees that the UN’s investigative team determined were involved in the October 7 massacre, other workers – about whom the team claimed there was insufficient evidence – were also involved in the massacre. They are members of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ)” terrorist organizations.

“By not firing them, the UN Secretary-General and UNRWA’s Commissioner General are brazenly demonstrating their determination to continue employing members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad even after having been presented with incriminating evidence to this effect.

“It is time for donor governments to wake up and stop funneling their taxpayers’ money to members of designated terrorist organizations.”

TPS-IL contributed to this report.

Share this article on WhatsApp: