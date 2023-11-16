Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran is continuing to enrich uranium at 60 percent purity – just a hop to weapons-grade purity of 90 percent – at a rate of about three kilograms (6.6 pounds) per month, according to the latest report from the International Atomic Energy Agency of the United Nations.

In fact, Iran has accumulated enough high-purity uranium to create three atomic bombs by IAEA definition; approximately 42 kilograms (92.6 pounds) is required for one nuclear bomb, according to the UN nuclear watchdog agency.

As of October 28, the IAEA estimated that Iran’s current stockpile of enriched uranium stood at 4,486.8 kilograms, 22 times more than the 202.8-kilogram limit agreed upon in the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal signed by Tehran with six world powers and 691.3 kilograms more than its estimated total stockpile in September 2023.

The IAEA report also estimated that as of October 28, Iran had acquired approximately 128.3 kilograms (282.9) pounds of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity.

Moreover, Tehran is also continuing to stonewall the IAEA on key issues, including the retraction of its September 2023 decertification of experienced IAEA inspectors, and reinstallation monitoring equipment (surveillance cameras) withdrawn by the nuclear watchdog earlier this year under orders from Iran.

“Iran’s stance is not only unprecedented, but unambiguously contrary to the cooperation that is required,” the IAEA said in a confidential report seen by the AFP and Reuters news agencies.

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi “continues to strongly condemn Iran’s sudden withdrawal of the designations of several experienced Agency inspectors,” the nuclear watchdog said.