Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan has sent a letter to fellow UN Ambassadors on Sunday urging them not to participate in the Palestinian “Nakba Day” event taking place Monday in the UN General Assembly.

The event is intended to brand Israel’s establishment as the Nakba, which translates to “catastrophe” in Arabic.

The decision to hold an event marking the 75th anniversary of the State of Israel as a “Nakba” was determined by a UN resolution passed in December 2022 as part of the annual “Palestinian package” of resolutions.

“The thought that an international organization could mark the establishment of one of its member states as a catastrophe or disaster is both appalling and repulsive,” Erdan wrote in the letter.

“This event is a blatant attempt to distort history, neglecting the fact that those who paint themselves as the victims were actually the aggressors who initiated a five-front war on the newly established State of Israel.

“This horrifying falsification must not be condoned in any way shape or form.”

A campaign led by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ambassador Erdan was conducted in recent months to persuade countries not to participate in this disgraceful event designed to present the establishment of the State of Israel as a “disaster.”

“We have already managed to convince a number of countries to boycott this despicable event and I continue to work to convince more countries not to attend,” Erdan said.

“Those who attend one-sided hypocritical initiatives, such as the abominable event taking place on May 15, only serve to promote the antisemitic practice of holding the Jewish State to a different standard than any other member state,” he wrote in the letter.

“Not only does this condone Jew-hatred, but it also gives a green-light to the Palestinians to continue exploiting international organs to promote their libelous narrative.

“Attending one-sided Palestinian initiatives that falsely brand Israel as the source of all evil does not bring the conflict closer to an end, but only serves to enflame tensions.”