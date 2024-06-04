Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israeli aircraft struck a Hamas compound located inside a school run by the embattled United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) overnight, the Israel Defense Forces said Tuesday.

The compound — embedded in the UNRWA’s “Abu Alhilu” school in the central Gaza area of Bureij — was used by Hamas terrorists to plan attacks on Israeli forces.

The IDF said precise munitions were used to minimize harm to civilians in the area.

UNRWA is under fire amid revelations that its staffers participated in Hamas’s October 7 attacks. Israeli officials demand that the agency be stripped of its authority in Gaza and defunded.

Last Wednesday, the Knesset approved the first reading of legislation authorizing the Foreign Ministry to designate UNRWA as a terror organization and strip it of its diplomatic immunity, tax-exempt status, and other legal benefits.

In other areas of central Gaza, soldiers dismantled numerous Hamas terror infrastructure sites. During one targeted raid, troops located large quantities of Hamas weapons and military equipment. Naval forces also struck Hamas targets, assisting ground troops in the area.

Meanwhile, in the Rafah area of southern Gaza, soldiers located significant terror tunnel shafts and numerous weapons. In one targeted raid, troops seized large numbers of RPGs, ammunition, explosive barrels, AK-47 rifles, and other explosive devices.

Over the past day, Air Force jets and drones destroyed more than 65 Hamas targets across Gaza, including terror cells, rocket launching sites, weapons storage facilities and observation posts.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 120 remaining hostages, more than 30 are believed dead.