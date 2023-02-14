Photo Credit: Permanent Israel Mission to the UN

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan sent an urgent letter this morning to the members of the UN Security Council ahead of the meeting that the Council will hold on Monday, February 20 on the Middle East.

In the letter addressed to “Her Excellence Ms Vanessa Frazier, President of the Security Council,” Erdan called on the international community to condemn the recent Palestinian terror attacks that left 11 Israelis murdered, including children.

Advertisement





The ambassador also rebuked the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas for his refusal to condemn the horrific attacks and the incitement that led to them.

The text of the letter follows:

“I write to you with immense sorrow and distress to report on the latest wave of terrorist attacks that Israel has been facing over the past 19 days. These include: the shooting attack at the entrance to a synagogue in Jerusalem on January 27th, in which seven civilians were murdered including a 14 year old, and three injured; the shooting attack in Jerusalem on January 28th, in which two civilians were injured by a thirteen-year-old terrorist; the ramming attack in Jerusalem on February 10th, in which three civilians were murdered, among them two children aged six and eight; the stabbing attack in Jerusalem yesterday, on February 13th, in which a civilian was injured; and the latest stabbing attack in Shoafat yesterday, in which a soldier was murdered.

“Overall, 11 Israelis were murdered in these bloody and brutal attacks and dozens were injured, some in critical condition.

“In addition, during this period, rockets were launched from Gaza into Israel, intentionally targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure. These terror attacks are a direct consequence of the ongoing poisonous incitement spewed by the Palestinian Authority and other terrorist organizations that are driven by hatred.

“I call on the international community to condemn the latest terror attacks against Israeli civilians in the strongest and unequivocal terms. Those abhorrent crimes are being encouraged and applauded by the Palestinian Authority and Palestinian terror groups such as Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and PFLP among others. The Palestinian Authority’s support for terror and violence is not only evident through official statements, parades and celebrations, but also with its material support – the “Pay for Slay” payments – provided by the Palestinian Authority to terrorists and their families.

“The leader of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, blatantly refuses to condemn the barbaric Palestinian terror attacks against Israeli civilians. This serves as the clearest example of who is behind this wave of escalation and violence. As long as the international community does not demand accountability from the PA and its leadership, as well as a complete halt to incitement and indoctrination for violence – the prime motivators of future attacks – Palestinian attempts to inflict maim and murder Israeli civilians will continue. Regardless, Israel, on its part, will continue to do whatever is necessary to protect its civilians.

“Moreover, the PA, Hamas, PIJ and others are shockingly encouraging and inciting children to carry out terrorist attacks against innocent civilians. Terrorist organizations continue using fake news and non-stop online incitement calling for the murder of innocent Israelis, while encouraging the use of children as perpetrators of terrorism. The international community and the Security Council must insist on an end to Palestinian terror and to the incitement and hate speech.

“I would be grateful if you would have this letter distributed as an official document of the Security Council. I wish to inform you that an identical letter has been sent to H.E. António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.

“Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”