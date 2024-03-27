Photo Credit: Moshe Shai / Flash 90

The Israeli Air Force has resumed its routine training program for the current year of war, including increased readiness for war in the Northern Arena.

At the beginning of the October 7 war launched by Hamas in Gaza, the IAF froze its annual training program, and all resources and attention were directed to the war effort.

In the past few weeks, however, the IAF has gradually returned to training, and the training program for the current war year has now been approved.

The training program will focus on increasing the IAF’s readiness for war in the northern arena and in other arenas during prolonged combat.

“This is through the planning and implementation of operational models, scenarios relevant to the characteristics of the various regions and threats,” the IDF said Wednesday in a statement.

The framework of the training will include massive, long-range strikes, flying deep into enemy territory, and surprise exercises will be held for the various units.

The training plan includes all the formations of the IAF. The Operational Headquarters of the IAF which will manage, in parallel with the war, processes to raise readiness, ongoing training and the development of military tactics.

The training program was coordinated so that it would not impede the operational activity in the war in the Gaza Strip and the integrated operations with the ground forces, the IDF added.

Training Concludes for Battalion Commanders

A training program held this week on readiness for the northern arena concluded Wednesday at the Northern Command headquarters, led by the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin with the participation of division commanders, brigade commanders, and battalion commanders from both the mandatory and reserve units who are involved in the defense battles on the northern border.

As part of the program, the commanders delved into professional content and the operational and strategic plans for the northern framework. The program, led by the 36th Division, included professional lectures and learning from the division’s combat lessons in the Gaza Strip, with specific adjustments for the challenges of the northern arena.

During the program, the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, presented the strategic challenges and assessments for the continuation of the war.

Participants went through various stations where they deepened their knowledge in the fields of artillery, intelligence, engineering, information and communication technology and administrative support. The stations simulated the variety of capabilities and the power of their integration available to the commanders on the battlefield.

“We are at war. We have been at war for almost half a year now, and it doesn’t end with Hezbollah,” Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin noted.

“Overnight we were operating against al-Jama’a al-Islamiyya, a successful thwarting of a large number of operatives, and this morning Hezbollah itself decided to respond against Kiryat Shmona.

“We are conducting very significant strikes against Hezbollah, and we will continue to be aggressive in order to strike and push Hezbollah back significantly,” Gordin said.

“We are determined to change the security situation in the north so that the residents can return to the north safely and with a sense of security.

“On the other hand, we are striking Hezbollah very powerfully and strongly, the Hezbollah organization, and also causing a lot of damage in the area where it operates. If we understand that we need to act, we will act tonight as well, and the readiness is there,” Gordin added.