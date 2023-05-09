Photo Credit: UN Photo/Loey Felipe

Unsurprisingly, the United Nations Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss the escalation in Gaza following the start of Israel’s Operation Shield and Arrow, which launched with the targeted assassination of three top Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror commanders who were involved in multiple attacks on Israelis — and were planning more.

The meeting, requested by the first Arab state to sign the iconic Abraham Accords, United Arab Emirates, together with China and France, is set for 3 pm Wednesday and will be held behind closed doors, according to diplomatic sources.

The members of the Security Council will be briefed on the situation by United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland.

No conclusion or resolution is expected to emerge from the discussion.