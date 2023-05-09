Photo Credit: UN Photo/Loey Felipe
A view of the Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East. On the screen is Tor Wennesland, Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process.

Unsurprisingly, the United Nations Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss the escalation in Gaza following the start of Israel’s Operation Shield and Arrow, which launched with the targeted assassination of three top Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror commanders who were involved in multiple attacks on Israelis — and were planning more.

The meeting, requested by the first Arab state to sign the iconic Abraham Accords, United Arab Emirates, together with China and France, is set for 3 pm Wednesday and will be held behind closed doors, according to diplomatic sources.

Advertisement


The members of the Security Council will be briefed on the situation by United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland.

No conclusion or resolution is expected to emerge from the discussion.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNo Classes, Limited Gatherings on Wednesday in Areas Within 40 Kilometers of Gaza
Next articleREPORT: Tunisia: Terrorists Disguised as Jews Attack Lag Ba’Omer Event
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR