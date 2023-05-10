Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Citizen59 from Tunis, Tunisie

Initial reports are that three terrorists have been killed on the island of Djerba in Tunisia, a fourth terrorist has possibly escaped, in a terror attack on Tuesday. Some witnesses say the terrorists were possibly disguised as religious Jews, according to a report by Ishay Coen of Kikar Shabbat. The terrorists were killed by local guards.

The attack happened at a Lag B’Omer Hilula celebration at the al-Gharībain (Ghriba) synagogue and Jewish center, in which hundreds of Israeli and Jewish tourists from around the world were participating. The details of what exactly happened are still unclear.

ככל הנראה שלושה מחבלים מחופשים ליהודים דתיים. השלושה חוסלו. חשש שמחבל רביעי נמלט. https://t.co/8WoPKTd5Po — ישי כהן (@ishaycoen) May 9, 2023

Advertisement





Participants report hearing gunfire. There are no reports that any Jews have been injured in the attack. The building is in lockdown.

החשד לפיגוע: מסוקים מעל מתחם ההילולה בתוניס. pic.twitter.com/bP7nO3lyuz — ישי כהן (@ishaycoen) May 9, 2023

Tunisian media report that a policeman was found killed near the port.

The Jewish community of Djerba, consisting mostly of Cohanim and no permanent Levites, is one of the oldest Diaspora communities still in existence.

Terrorists attacked the synagogue in 2002, killing 20 people with a bomb.