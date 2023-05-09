Photo Credit: Courtesy, JNF

IDF Home Front Command issued updated instructions Tuesday night on restrictions affecting communities within the 40-kilometer (25 mile) range of Gaza, specifically the Gaza Envelope, Western Lachish, Western Negev, and some of the towns in Lachish.

All communities from the Gaza border up to and including the Negev city of Be’er Sheva have been instructed there will be no classes on Wednesday, and to keep their children home. In addition, outside gatherings are to be limited to a maximum of 10 participants; inside gatherings are limited to a maximum of 100 participants.

Advertisement





All gatherings are to be carried out close to a bomb shelter or other safe space that can be reached within the window of time it takes for a missile to reach the location when fired from Gaza.

“It is possible to carry out an activity in a place from which a standard protected space can be reached within the time available to reach shelter,” said Home Front Command.

The guidelines are in effect until Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 6 pm.

In the communities along the Gaza border, that window is incredibly small – up to 15 seconds, and sometimes less. As a result, municipalities along the Gaza border and all along Israel’s Mediterranean coast up to Herzliya opened their public bomb shelters. At least five thousand Israelis living in communities along the Gaza border and Ashkelon temporarily evacuated their homes in anticipation of the fighting.

Ashdod’s Assuta Hospital announced that its structure is completely fortified against rocket fire, for those who may need its services. Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon and Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva both announced that they have moved their patients into fortified areas.

At present, there are no restrictions on holding educational activities, activities at workplaces and gatherings and services anywhere else in the country.

“Each and every one of us must make sure that we are prepared and know how to act to protect our lives and the lives of our loved ones,” the guidelines read.

“Upon receiving an alert, you must enter the protected space and stay there for 10 minutes.

“You must continue to follow the guidelines published by the Home Front Command in the official distribution channels.”