Bank Leumi branch in Israel.

Bank Leumi has informed the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) that its account has been blocked following the detection of “unusual activity.”

Among other things, the bank suspected the funds in the account were being used for terrorist purposes against the State of Israel, and that fund were being transferred from the account to terrorist elements in Gaza, Israel Hayom reported Sunday.

Bank Leumi declined to comment on the issue.

In the letter sent to the UN agency, the bank noted numerous funds transfers that were carried out in such a manner that did not not allow the bank to trace their source and final destination without sufficient explanation, further raising concerns that the account might be used to funnel funds to terrorist elements.

Bank transfers usually involve the necessity of providing complete information about the source of the funds and their destination.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

