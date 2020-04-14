Photo Credit: courtesy, Frank Mecklenberg
Not quite two meters apart outside the Arad central post office, but at least, some are wearing masks in the era of COVID-19, March 31 2020

The number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus rose to 11,586 on Monday evening, according to Israel’s Health Ministry, and 116 Israelis have died from the virus.

The government cabinet unanimously approved the full lockdown announced earlier in the evening by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Advertisement

Netanyahu Urges Israelis to Comply with Holiday Restrictions, Warns of Possible COVID-19 ‘Reinfection’

From Tuesday 5 pm until Thursday 5 am, Israelis will not be permitted to travel between localities or cities.

All other Health Ministry regulations remain in force as well, such as the “100 meter” rule that bars Israelis from setting foot any farther than 100 meters from the door to their home, and the restriction that prohibits travel other than to seek essentials such as food and/or medical supplies or services.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleRivlin Grants Two-Day Extension to Netanyahu and Gantz
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...