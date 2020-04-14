Photo Credit: courtesy, Frank Mecklenberg

The number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus rose to 11,586 on Monday evening, according to Israel’s Health Ministry, and 116 Israelis have died from the virus.

The government cabinet unanimously approved the full lockdown announced earlier in the evening by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

From Tuesday 5 pm until Thursday 5 am, Israelis will not be permitted to travel between localities or cities.

All other Health Ministry regulations remain in force as well, such as the “100 meter” rule that bars Israelis from setting foot any farther than 100 meters from the door to their home, and the restriction that prohibits travel other than to seek essentials such as food and/or medical supplies or services.