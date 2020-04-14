Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

It is unclear if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud) is trying to run down the clock so the mandate to form the coalition is sent to the Knesset, or if he and Knesset Speaker Benny Gantz (Blue&White) really are having difficulty reaching an acceptable compromise on key sticking points.

Gantz was supposed to have returned the mandate on Monday night at midnight, but after yet another one-on-one negotiation on Monday night, both Gantz and Netanyahu requested extra time from President Ruby Rivlin.

The president granted their request, but only for two days, until midnight after the end of the last day of the Pesach holiday, on Wednesday evening.